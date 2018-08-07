‘Green the Vote’ members say signature count for recreational marijuana was inflated

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former board member of an Oklahoma cannabis group says a state question regarding recreational marijuana will not make the ballot because there simply weren’t enough signatures.

Last Sunday, ‘Green the Vote’ announced that it had already collected 132,000 signatures for its petition to add State Question 797 to the ballot.

However, a former board member of ‘Green the Vote’ says the state question will not make it onto the November ballot because they simply don’t have enough signatures, despite what other organizers have told the public.

“The numbers that have been spoken are not even close to what is in the office,” Dody Sullivan said in a Facebook video. “It’s a big lie.”

Sullivan says the group decided to fudge the numbers a little at the beginning in order to inspire other voters to come out and sign the petition. However, she says as other organizers inflated the numbers, the signature count never caught up.

She says she was in charge of counting the signatures on the petition for State Question 797.

“The numbers that I counted were not the numbers you were given,” Sullivan said.

Ashley Mullen-Lowry says that when she was at the ‘Green the Vote’ office on Saturday, they only had 73,000 signatures for State Question 797.

Isaac Caviness, one of the leaders of ‘Green the Vote,’ said that he was “sideswiped” by the video that was posted to Facebook.

Caviness says the numbers were very low for the first few weeks of the campaign, so there was a decision to inflate the numbers to inspire others and create momentum.

“We did not mean this in any kind of malicious way. We felt like we were estimating very close. I should not have told you all that these were hard numbers. I should have told you all that these were estimates,” Caviness said.

Up until a week ago, Caviness said he had no idea how far the numbers were off.

“Right now, we are 78,000 signatures on rec,” Caviness said.

Caviness says that they are still waiting on volunteers to turn in petitions at the office, so that number may increase in the coming days.

However, the group will need to turn in the signatures by Wednesday.

In order to put State Question 797 on the ballot, the petitions would need to have 124,000 signatures.

Warning: Video contains graphic language that may not be appropriate for all audiences.