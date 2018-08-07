“He’s very soft spoken, but he’s very inquisitive,” Quiet 8-year-old boy ready to find a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Allen is a sweet 8-year-old boy. He's been in DHS custody since he was just one.

He's a little shy, but full of personality.

"Allen is a really neat kid. He's very soft spoken, but he's very inquisitive," said Kent Harris, Adoption Transition Unit with DHS.

Allen loves to make origami, play checkers and play hide-and-seek.

He's a bit of a foodie as well! His favorite food is Frito chili pie. It's his favorite meal at his foster home.

Right now, he's thinking about becoming a police officer when he grows up.

"Because I get to ride around in a police car," Allen said.

And, he says he would get to help people.

His adoption worker also says Allen is a great student, especially when it comes to reading.

It's been way too long since Allen had a permanent home.

"I'd be able to have a family,” he said.

Allen is also a member of the Kiowa and Apache tribes. He said he'd like to be with a Native American family where he can experience the culture. Siblings would also be nice, and don't forget a family pet.

"And a brother and a sister and a dog,” he said.

"There's a pet that he wants. He wants a pet pig and he wants to name it Bubbles," Harris said.

And, for the first time in Allen's young life - a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Allen, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

