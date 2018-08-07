In the Kitchen with Scotty: Arugula-walnut pesto pasta with grilled portobello mushroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oh, how I love a good Pasta and Pesto dish! Arugula-Walnut Pesto is one of my favorite pestos to make... a close second is a Basil Pistachio and Parsley pesto, but I`ll save that for some penne pasta later. Like I was saying, Arugula-Walnut Pesto is wonderful and has this fresh, peppery, flavor that you can only get from fresh arugula.

Combined with the meat like texture and charred flavored goodness of grilled portobello mushrooms, this is pasta dish was made for summer!

Now, to add a little bonus to this dish, I`m adding crispy chicken skins for flavor and texture. Crispy chicken skins are one of my favorite 'bar' snacks. Crisp and salty like potato chips with the added flavor of a delicious slow roasted chicken (thanks to a little extra help from In The Kitchen With Scotty`s 'Roasted Beast' seasoning of course) that really lends itself as a nice surprise with this pasta dish.

And no, there is no such thing as a "Chicken Schick" razor.

Even without that, they are easy to make and trust me... very addictive to eat!

FOR THE ARUGULA-WALNUT PESTO

Ingredients:

5 ounces (about 4 cups) baby arugula

1/2 cup whole walnut meats 2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Season to taste with salt and pepper

In a food processor add the walnuts and garlic cloves. Pulse a few time to a loose crumb. Add the fresh arugula and process once more into a paste. Scape down the sides of the bowl and add the olive oil, parmesan, and lemon juice. Process again until fully mixed and you have a bright peppery vibrant pesto. Scoop out into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate if making ahead of time... or set out until ready for use.

Click here for the full recipe.