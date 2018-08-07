Lawsuits over medical marijuana emergency rules move forward despite approved amendments

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Lawsuits over medical marijuana emergency rules are moving forward despite approved amendments, attorneys confirm.

An emergency injunction, stopping the operation of the latest rules issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, was filed in Cleveland County court Tuesday by Rachel Bussett with the Bussett Legal Group. Bussett is representing eight people in a lawsuit filed in July after emergency rules were first approved.

The latest amended rules, approved by the Oklahoma Board of Health in August, removes the requirement of pharmacists in dispensaries and the banning of smokeable pot. It also does away with pregnancy tests for women of “childbearing age” and gets rid of THC level limits.

However, Bussett said the new rules still exceed the Oklahoma State Health Department’s authority.

“The Department of Health’s attempt to rectify the mess created by the July 10 amended rules has resulted in an even bigger regulatory dumpster fire than its predecessor. The latest unworkable amendments and the mechanism by which they were installed were a concerted, clearly orchestrated effort to again undermine rather than honor the will of the citizens of Oklahoma,” court documents state. “Rather than act on the invitation of the Joint Legislative Committee on Medical Marijuana to work cooperatively with the medical cannabis business and patient community, the DOH Board instead continued with a game of executive ‘gotcha.’ By hastily adopting rules apparently engineered to undo by regulation what Oklahoma citizens demanded by legislation, DOH has again shirked its duty to create a proper, effective regulatory framework for implementation of SQ 788.”

The OSDH is being represented by the office of Attorney General Mike Hunter. The injunction was heard in court Tuesday afternoon.

Ron Durbin, an attorney for Green the Vote, confirms their lawsuit filed in July is also still ongoing.