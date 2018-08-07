Legal, safety questions still surround motorized scooters 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The first confirmed injury on a Bird scooter, along with a major downtown park, who confirms it's not legal to ride the motorized scooters at their facility, keep the buzz about the rental rides strong.

"I think they are pretty cool. They are really convenient and I think you can get around faster," said Grayson, Edmond resident.

That's pretty much the prevailing opinion of most people in the Oklahoma City metro area. The electric scooters are getting a lot of use all over town.

"I think they are pretty neat. They are a little bit different form of transportation to help people get around that’s not in an automobile," said Cody, downtown Oklahoma City resident.

But the fun does have its drawback; the first confirmed injury on a scooter.

According to a police report, a 35-year-old man broke his arm when he fell off one last Thursday - the first day the scooters were operational in Oklahoma City.

The City of OKC said last week they would review their laws about where it is legal to ride the scooters.

News 4 texted with a City of OKC spokesperson Tuesday who said they met with Bird representatives and "discussed them getting a revocable permit for their scooters."

The city didn't make any ordinance changes, but they did say it's illegal to ride them on park sidewalks.

The Myriad Gardens is on the same page as the city.

According to a management, "the Myriad Gardens follows the City of OKC's guidelines on sidewalks which are scooters, along with skateboards, rollerblading, and bicycles are not allowed."