Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - A metro man said a dangerous intersection has claimed at least four lives.

Tim Sweet said Highway 76 at N.W. 16th is a death trap because it’s not a four-way stop.

Drivers on 16th have a stop sign, but highway drivers don’t.

In our time at the scene, we spotted three crosses next to the intersection.

News 4 has reached out to ODOT about the situation and will have more information soon.