Man’s death ruled an accident after being found inside truck in Lake Thunderbird 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man’s death has been ruled an accident by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after he was found inside of a truck in Lake Thunderbird last month.

74-year-old Charles French’s body was found inside the truck near the Hog Creek Ramp at Lake Thunderbird in early June.

According to the medical examiner, French’s death was ruled an accident. An autopsy report states his cause of death to be unwitnessed drowning due to a storm.

For more than a month, loved ones searched for answers after French suddenly disappeared.

Family members say he had been living in Grady County for nearly three decades and was in the process of moving to Newalla.

“In the process, stopped at a friend’s residence here in the City of Norman to pick up a pickup truck from him, and then continue the moving process,” Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department, told News 4.

He was last seen leaving his friend’s house in Norman on May 2 in that borrowed pickup truck, and he never made it to Newalla.

OSBI officials told KFOR that a preliminary autopsy confirmed it was French’s body found in the truck.