New restaurant, pub opening in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – A new restaurant and pub is in the works, and will soon be a new option for Edmond diners.

Officials say Matty McMillen’s will open to the public on Aug. 13.

In addition to delicious food options, customers can enjoy a wide variety of Irish and American whiskeys, scotches and specialty drinks.

“We are excited to bring Matty’s to life in this area of the metro. With this restaurant, comes a lot of inspiration for great memories to be made. We look forward to serving each guest and developing relationships with the community,” says Ross Crain, managing partner.

Matty McMillens will be located at 2201 N.W. 150th St. in Edmond.