× Norman gets emergency alert notification system for residents

NORMAN, Okla.- AlertNorman is a free notification service for all Norman residents to stay informed about local safety.

Citizens are able to receive notifications from public officials about weather, traffic, law enforcement activities, and other emergencies.

“AlertNorman enables local authorities to notify residents in real time,” said Norman Chief of Police Keith Humphrey.

Residents who sign up can choose how and when they want to receive the notifications.

Click here for more information on how to sign up.