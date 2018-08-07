Officials: Driver’s license computer system down for the second time

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the second time in less than a month, officials say drivers will have to wait to renew their driver’s licenses or those seeking IDs.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday that a computer hardware problem is causing the driver’s license system to be down at all driver’s license sites across the state.

At this time, authorities say DPS and all tag agencies are unable to process driver’s licenses or ID requests.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working with OMES and the vendor who supplies the hardware to fix the problem as soon as possible. It is currently unknown how long this process will take. Again, all driver license stations and all tag agencies are affected by this issue,” a release from DPS read.

This is the second time in a month drivers have dealt with computer problems at tag agencies.

Late last month, DPS announced a power outage caused an issue with computer hardware, which affected the driver’s license system.