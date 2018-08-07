OKC police searching for two women accused of stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise at Target

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two women they say stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Target.

On May 22, police say two women walked into Target near N. Penn and Memorial where they shopped and filled a cart with various items.

When they went to the self-checkout lanes, a police reports says the women “scanned in several small items of merchandise, then paid for this with cash and then exited the store with a large number of articles that were not scanned, with no attempt being made to pay for the articles in question.”

An employee at the store estimated the loss of unscanned merchandise to be $409.97.

Police describe one of the women as a white female with long, straight black hair in her 30s with a heavy build. In the photos police released on Facebook, she is wearing a black top and black shorts.

The second woman is also described as a white female in her 30s with wavy, dirty blonde hair with a heavy build. She is wearing a black tank top and blue jeans shorts with sandals.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.