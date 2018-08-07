Oklahoma inmate assaulted, stabbed at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. – An inmate at an Oklahoma correctional facility is currently in the hospital after he was assaulted and stabbed.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 37-year-old George Haga was assaulted by other inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
Authorities say the inmates beat and stabbed Haga, who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At this point, agency leaders say they are investigating what led to the assault.
Haga is serving a 15-year sentence for firearm possession, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession with intent to distribute.
