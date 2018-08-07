Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison in Lincoln County murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A man who escaped from the Lincoln County jail last year while facing one count of first-degree murder was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

33-year-old Jeremy Irvin was charged in the 2016 shooting death of Robert James Godwin Jr., 34, according to the Shawnee News-Star. Godwin was shot to death near Stroud. He was found with several gunshot wounds near his truck parked in the middle of a Lincoln County road.

Irvin was one of four men who escaped from the Lincoln County jail last year.

On Tuesday, Irvin was convicted on one count of first-degree murder. The jury recommended a life sentence.

A judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Irvin to life in prison.

He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections.