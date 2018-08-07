Oklahoma volunteer firefighter booked into jail on charge of lewd acts with a child

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A volunteer firefighter is in jail after he allegedly began “graphic sexual communication” with an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl in Canadian County.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, Skyler Terrell, 24, a volunteer firefighter from Custer City, Oklahoma, used a popular social media website to talk to the girl.

On August 5, investigators say Terrell and the undercover investigator began communicating when the conversation “became sexually graphic.”

Terrell allegedly told the girl to wear something sexy and “sent a photograph of his private area.”

The two agreed to meet up, and Terrell told the investigator he would be in the area by 4 p.m. and was ready to pick her up.

When Terrell arrived at the location, investigators quickly surrounded his vehicle and placed him into custody.

He admitted to investigators he was talking sexually to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He said he “knew it was illegal and wrong to talk to a child sexually.” He also told the investigator the location of the condoms he brought with him, along with the password to his cell phone.

Investigators will apply for a search warrant before the phone is examined.

Terrell was booked into the Canadian County jail on a charge of lewd acts with a child.

His bond was set at $50,000 and he remains in custody as of Tuesday evening.