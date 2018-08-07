× Oklahoma volunteer reserve officer arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A now former volunteer reserve officer was arrested following a traffic stop in Oklahoma City.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Cleveland American, 33-year-old Terry Browne was arrested July 27 after a traffic stop near Oklahoma City “for reported possession of nearly 160 pounds of marijuana.”

Browne was a volunteer reserve officer for about a year, the city says, but was terminated from the Cleveland Police Department immediately following the incident.

Chief of Police Clint Stout says Browne passed the background checks and saw no sign of him being involved in alleged criminal activity. He says the department did their part in checking Browne before accepting him in the volunteer position, but that “unfortunately, you don’t know what is in someone’s heart.”

Browne was booked into the Oklahoma County jail for drug trafficking.