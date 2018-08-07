Parents can expect delays near local elementary school amid construction project

OKLAHOMA CITY – As students are heading back to class, city officials are warning drivers to expect delays in construction zones.

Officials say drivers should allow extra time for traffic on Western Ave., between N.W. 178th and N.W. 192nd, as the school year begins in the midst of a construction project.

Crews have installed a temporary pedestrian crossing light on Western Ave., just north of N.W. 178th, for students and staff at Washington Irving Elementary School. The school holds its first day of classes on Aug. 16.

Parents who are dropping off and picking up students from school should expect delays until construction is finished.

City leaders say work on the intersection of Western and N.W. 178th should be finished by the end of August. The widening project along Western Ave., between N.W. 178th and N.W. 192nd, will continue until next spring.