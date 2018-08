× Pipe bomb suspect ruled competent to stand trial

TULSA, Okla.- The man suspected of detonating a pipe bomb outside of a Bixby Air Force recruiting station has been found competent to stand trial.

29-year-old Benjamin Roden was indicted by a grand jury after a pipe bomb exploded July 10, 2017 in front of an empty recruiting station near Tulsa.

Roden has pleaded not guilty.