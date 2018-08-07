Police: Duplicate check used to defraud Oklahoma town of thousands of dollars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a brazen thief who allegedly created a duplicate check in an attempt to defraud a local town.

On July 24, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call from deputies with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say city officials with the City of Roff, Oklahoma contacted authorities after a fraudulent check was written on the city account.

Investigators learned a man went to an Oklahoma City Home Depot store and wrote a check for $2,391 using a check number belonging to the City of Roff.

City leaders say the town clerk still had possession of the check, so a duplicate check must have been created by the alleged suspect.

Oklahoma City officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of a man they would like to speak with about the crime.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.