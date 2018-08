× Police investigate stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a stabbing in the southeast side.

The stabbing was reported around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a house near S.E. 46th St. and Sunnylane Rd.

The property manager told News 4 one person was taken to a hospital and another was treated at the scene. The property manager said the suspect took off in a white vehicle.

No other details have been released at this time.