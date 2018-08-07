Police investigating reported shooting in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating following a reported shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 44th St. and Shields Blvd.
Initial reports indicate that one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent and severity of the victim’s injuries are not known at this time.
So far, no arrests have been made.
35.467560 -97.516428