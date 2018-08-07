× Remains found at New Mexico compound

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. – The remains of a young boy were discovered on the compound in rural New Mexico where 11 emaciated children were found last week.

Authorities say it is unclear if the remains are of a missing Georgia boy, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj.

He was nowhere to be found when the authorities stormed the complex on Friday.

His father is suspected of abducting him eight months ago from Clayton County, Georgia.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the positive identification of the remains is pending an autopsy.