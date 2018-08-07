× Reports: Thunder to Play on Christmas at Houston

The NBA will officially release parts of the regular season schedule on Wednesday, but some of that information leaked out Tuesday night.

ESPN is reporting the Oklahoma City Thunder will play at Houston against the Rockets at 2:00 pm central time on ABC.

It will be the ninth straight year the Thunder have played on Christmas Day.

The Rockets will have former Thunder players Carmelo Anthony and James Harden.

The two teams played last year in Oklahoma City, with the Thunder winning 112-107.