Sinor Has Surgery, Cowboys Look to Replace Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor had hernia surgery on Tuesday, but the timetable for his return is not known.

Sinor posted a message on Instagram saying the surgery went well.

On offense, the Cowboys are trying to replace some established stars at quarterback and receiver.

OSU loses several receivers, which is giving sophomore Patrick McKaufman a chance to show what he can do, and he learned from the way those veteran departed receivers conducted themselves.

At quarterback, Taylor Cornelius is the top man for the moment, and on Tuesday, head coach Mike Gundy talked about the coaches are evaluating the guys behind him.