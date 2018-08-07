× Tulsa mom accused of stabbing daughter to stand trial

TULSA, Okla.- The Oklahoma mom accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter has been ordered to stand trial.

Tulsa County court records say that 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and was bound over for trial on assault and battery with intent to kill, child neglect and arson charges.

Formal arraignment is scheduled on Aug. 13.

Ahmad was arrested on May 15 after authorities said she stabbed the 11-year-old girl 60 times, hitting her in the head with an ax, setting their home on fire, and bound and gagged two younger daughters who managed to escape unharmed.