Water break in Lawton affecting correctional facility

LAWTON, Okla. – A water break in Lawton is affecting the correctional facility, city officials say.

Tuesday afternoon, city officials notified Lawton Correctional Facility staff of the water line break.

Repairs are estimated to take about eight hours.

The facility is conserving water by shutting down inmate showers as well as laundry services.

LCF has water storage tanks they will use Tuesday night. Extra drinking water is also kept on hand in a facility warehouse. Bottled water will be passed out Tuesday evening and milk will be served to inmates in the morning.

Food service at the facility will use Styrofoam plates to eliminate water use for washing dishes.

An area fire department has also provided a water tanker to assist with toilet flushing.