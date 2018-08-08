× Art show hopes to give homeless residents a ‘fresh stART’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An art show in Oklahoma City aims to help the homeless who are hoping for a ‘fresh start.’

On Friday, visitors can head to the Homeless Alliance to take part in the ‘fresh stART’ show.

The event is designed to help provide people who are experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City with a creative environment where they can create their own art.

The artwork will be for sale with 80 percent of the proceeds going back to the artist. The other 20 percent is retained by the studio to offset the cost of the supplies.

The art show is set for Friday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Homeless Alliance, located at 1724 N.W. 4th St. in Oklahoma City.

The event is free and open to the public.