Authorities identify body found along Oklahoma highway 

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. - The body of a man found along an Oklahoma highway last week has been identified.

On August 2, law enforcement officers responded to an area along Highway 412 near the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered that several drivers ran over a body in the road.

According to 5NEWS, officials identified the body as belonging to 35-year-old Kelvin Boyle, of Southwest City, Missouri. He is the father of two sons and a daughter. Boyle's brother also says he is an army veteran and served more than a year in Iraq.

Authorities are investigating why his body was close to the highway.

According to Boyle's brother, he was visiting friends in the area before the accident.

Debbie Gurule, Boyle's mother, says police have not ruled out foul play in her son's death.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help with expenses.

Authorities are still working to determine Boyle's cause of death.