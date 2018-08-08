× Burglary suspect arrested after allegedly stealing Oklahoma deputy’s patrol car

NINNEKAH, Okla. – An easily-identifiable suspect is behind bars after he allegedly stole a patrol car on Monday night.

On Monday night, deputies with the Grady County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the burglary of a home in Ninnekah. When they arrived at the scene, deputies were able to take Jason Ostrom into custody.

After handcuffing Ostrom, a deputy placed him in the backseat of a patrol car while he spoke with the victim of the burglary.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, Ostrom was able to climb into the front seat and take off in the deputy’s patrol car.

Authorities say Ostrom collided with the side of a Ninnekah patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed the deputy’s car into a ditch.

Ostrom was taken into custody a short time later.

He is now facing charges of second-degree burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, malicious injury to property, obstructing an officer, drug possession, eluding, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape after lawful arrest.