Oklahoma-native Carrie Underwood is pregnant and touring

OKLAHOMA CITY – Carrie Underwood shared a video this morning announcing an upcoming tour, Cry Pretty, and a pregnancy.

In a video shared on her social media accounts, Carrie reminded fans of her new album, announced the openers for her tour, and when fans can buy tickets for the concerts.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

At the end of the video, she reveals that she is expecting.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” said Underwood.

Her Cry Pretty tour will begin in May 2019 with a stop in Oklahoma City on Sept. 25, 2019.

She also has a concert in Tulsa scheduled for Oct. 24, 2019.