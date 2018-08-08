Dead baby found floating near Brooklyn Bridge by Oklahoma tourists is identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - A dead baby found floating in a river near the Brooklyn Bridge has been identified.

New York police say the father of 7-month-old Mason Saldana tossed the boy's dead body into the East River and then fled to Thailand.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Wednesday he expects the boy's 37-year-old father, James Currie, to be returned to the U.S. within the week to face a felony charge of concealment of a human corpse. Additional charges could be filed pending an autopsy.

Tourists from Oklahoma noticed the baby near the South Street Seaport on Sunday afternoon.

"You could see its little legs just floating and his head was in the water," Diana Campbell told WPIX. "My husband was like 'I have to go in.'"

Police say the baby was alive on Saturday when his father took him to his Bronx apartment under a custody arrangement. Detectives believe the boy was dead when his father left the apartment and headed for Manhattan on Sunday.