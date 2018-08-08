Dog reunited with owner after three years
OKLAHOMA CITY – Three and a half years ago Olly, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, went missing.
Katelynn Hall, Olly’s owner, frantically looked for him, but he was nowhere to be found.
On Monday, over three years later, Katelynn received a text saying someone had found her dog on a rescue Facebook page.
American Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Rescue Trust was regularly posting updates on “Boomer.”
Katelynn called the rescue and found out Boomer was in a foster home.
After describing distinct markings and showing puppy pictures, they realized Boomer was really Olly.
Olly and Katelynn were reunited.
“So after calling around for a couple hours this morning, I found my Olly dog had been living with a foster family for two months after escaping whatever treachery kept him from me all that time ago. And now he’s home and my soul feels complete,” Katelynn wrote in a Facebook post.
Hall says she will be donating time and money to the rescue who brought Olly back to her.