Dog reunited with owner after three years

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three and a half years ago Olly, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, went missing.

Katelynn Hall, Olly’s owner, frantically looked for him, but he was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, over three years later, Katelynn received a text saying someone had found her dog on a rescue Facebook page.

American Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Rescue Trust was regularly posting updates on “Boomer.”

Katelynn called the rescue and found out Boomer was in a foster home.

After describing distinct markings and showing puppy pictures, they realized Boomer was really Olly.

Olly and Katelynn were reunited.

“So after calling around for a couple hours this morning, I found my Olly dog had been living with a foster family for two months after escaping whatever treachery kept him from me all that time ago. And now he’s home and my soul feels complete,” Katelynn wrote in a Facebook post.

Hall says she will be donating time and money to the rescue who brought Olly back to her.