FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest returning to Shawnee this weekend

SHAWNEE, Okla. – For the second time, the skies over Shawnee will be alight with hot air balloons during what is expected to be the largest balloon festival in the state.

The two-day FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is scheduled to kick off on Friday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Citizen Potawatomie Nation Powwow Grounds.

Visitors will be treated to balloon glows, balloon rides, food trucks, retail vendors, amusement rides, a 5K, an outdoor hunting and fishing expo and balloon flight competitions.

Entry to the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is free to the public.