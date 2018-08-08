× Flood warnings, watches issued across the metro as storms redevelop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Scattered storms and showers are expected to continue through much of the morning as thunderstorms redevelop over central Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Oklahoma, Canadian and Kingfisher counties.

A flash flood watch was issued for Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, McClain, Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.

After the first round of storms moved through on Wednesday morning, radar estimates showed that some parts of the metro received up to four inches of rain.

However, the storms aren’t done just yet.

Another round of storms is redeveloping over the metro area, meaning those rain totals could grow.

Once the storms move out of the area, we’ll see cooler temperatures that are about 10 degrees below normal. Lingering showers are possible in the afternoon, and another round of storms is expected late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

A big weather pattern chance could bring a bigger cool-down and more wet weather starting this weekend!