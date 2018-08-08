Good Samaritan finds more than $1,000, turns cash into police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - What would you do if you found a large amount of cash lying on the ground? One woman was faced with that decision Tuesday morning.

It happened when Shelly Dawes was running errands at the Ace Hardware on South Division Street. She spotted something the ground when she was leaving.

“I walked past and then I thought, maybe I ought to pick it up,” Dawes said.

News 4 won’t give the exact details about what she picked up so that the rightful owner will be able to correctly identify it. However, when Dawes looked inside, it was obvious she had stumbled over a lot of money.

She went back to Ace Hardware to let them know she found it, then headed straight to the police station.

“I counted the money and then the police officer counted the money and we were quite surprised at the amount,” Dawes said. News 4 cannot release the full amount of cash, but police said it’s more than $1,000.

“It was quite a sum of money,” Dawes said.

Still, she said she never once considered keeping it for herself.

“Oh no,” Dawes said. “No, I was raised to do the right thing.”

She said she hopes whoever it belongs to will get her message.

“I just pray that the person, probably a gentleman because that`s all that was in the store at the time, know that the money is there,” Dawes said. “I’m sure they need it.”

She also said she hopes the owner will pay it forward.

“They`ll do the same if they ever come across something like that,” Dawes said.

Police said if no one claims it, Dawes can claim it for herself.