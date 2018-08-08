Good Samaritan helps Oklahoma deputy take suspect into custody

TULSA, Okla. – A Good Samaritan is being credited with helping take a man into custody on Tuesday night.

Authorities tell FOX 23 it all started when a man stopped a Tulsa County deputy near 71st and Elwood, saying that someone was trying to run him off the road.

At that point, investigators say the deputy got out of his car and spotted 43-year-old Jonathon Coffee.

“I gave him at least 15 chances to put his hands on the car. His passenger gets out, I’m trying to yell at them to tell them what to do. They’re not complying at all,” said Sgt. John Harris, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy says Coffee would not comply with his demands, so he tried to tase him. However, Coffee reportedly pulled the prongs out from his skin and tried to flee.

The deputy was struggling with Coffee when a Good Samaritan stepped in to help.

Coffee was arrested on complaints of assault and battery of a police officer, DUI and resisting arrest.