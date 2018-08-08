Lightning strikes affect several metro homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Fire crews battled several house fires on Wednesday morning. They were all caused by lightning strikes.

Early Wednesday morning, OKC fire crews received eight calls about possible lightning strikes. Six of those calls were house fires caused by lightning.

"I heard this loud crackle and it sounded a lot louder than any kind of thunder or lightning I've ever heard," Emily Wong, who lives on 128th Place, said.

Lightning hit Wong's home around 4 a.m.

"My dad said that he smelled smoke and then I started to smell it too. Then, we started running around the house and we figured out that our attic was on fire and then I started feeling heat," Wong said.

The family gathered their two dogs and bolted outside to call for help.

"I was in panic mode a little bit just because I've never gone through anything like this before. So, it was really nice to have a strong family. We all just cared that we got out safely," Wong said.

Wong said they're thankful for the fire crews, who arrived at the home within about two minutes.

"The house was burning from the attic and the roof line from the front of the house. So, it was pretty involved when we got here," Maj. David Shearer with OCFD said.

Crews couldn't battle the flames from the roof because of continuous lightning, so they had to change their usual tactics.

Lightning is to blame for several other house fires, all happening around the same time.

"The family obviously heard the lightning strike. They actually said they heard the sirens coming when they came outside and they thought that was maybe for them. It was actually for another house fire down the street that was also struck by lightning," Shearer said.

The flames wreaked havoc all over the Wong's living room and dining area.

However, they said that's not what matters the most.

"None of this stuff, it can all be replaced and none of it's eternal but people are and that's all that matters," Wong said.

The damages are estimated at $50,000.