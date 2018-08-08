Logan County deputies train to become school resource officers at several schools

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – While many students are heading back to class for the new school year, some kids in Logan County will see a few new faces around the buildings.

Earlier this week, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will be providing school resource officers to several schools throughout the area.

Officials say the deputies will be at Mulhall-Orlando Public Schools, Coyle Public Schools and Charter Oak Elementary School in Guthrie.

Lt. Shawn Lewellyn, with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, says that several deputies went through a week-long training class to become school resource officers.