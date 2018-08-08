Man taken into custody after firing rifle outside southwest side home, claimed to have killed intruder

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken into custody and will undergo a mental health evaluation after firing a rifle outside a southwest side home, having claimed to have shot and killed an intruder, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 3000 block of S.W. 86th Street shortly after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shots fired call.

“Information came into police dispatch that a man armed with a rifle outside a home. As officers arrived on scene, they heard shots being fired from the home,” said Officer Travis Vernier.

Frank Masters, who lives a couple doors down from the home, said police showed up fast to the neighborhood near S.W. 89th and May Avenue.

“Just a couple shots, while I was in the back bedroom, what I thought were gunshots,” said Masters. “I didn’t think much about it. And then I saw a few police cars go by, come out, looked around and, ‘Oh! Something’s going on!’”

Police were able to get the man to come out of the home, unarmed, who then claimed that armed burglars had broken into his home and he had shot one of them.

“He came out voluntarily. He was taken into custody, peacefully. Again, at that point, we assumed that he was a victim. Didn’t have all the other information we had later,” said Vernier.

That’s when officers entered the home, the man’s story didn’t line up with what was found — or not found.

“No evidence to support what he initially claimed,” said Vernier. “He claimed someone was actually dead inside the home and that he had shot and killed them. But there’s no blood. There’s no evidence that there was a struggle inside the home. There’s just a few things that have been shot, but that appears to only be from his gun.”

Vernier said the man was taken into protective custody and will undergo a mental health evaluation at an area hospital.