Maren Morris set to perform in Tulsa in October
TULSA, Okla. – Maren Morris is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in October!
The 27-year-old singer/songwriter is known for her vocal styling’s that reflect her country, folk and pop influences.
Her label-debut album, Hero, entered the Billboard Country Albums chart at No. 1 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, which spans across all genres.
She is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on October 27 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale August 17.
Click here for more information.