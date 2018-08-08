Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

Maren Morris set to perform in Tulsa in October

August 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – Maren Morris is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in October!

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter is known for her vocal styling’s that reflect her country, folk and pop influences.

Her label-debut album, Hero, entered the Billboard Country Albums chart at No. 1 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, which spans across all genres.

She is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on October 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale August 17.

