New security policies for OU athletic events

NORMAN, Okla. – There are big changes ahead for University of Oklahoma fans on game days.

Security won’t let you inside the stadium if you don’t go through a metal detector or if you don’t have a clear bag.

Fans have mixed feelings about it.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said a fan. “I think it’s going to make it a lot safer for students, parents coming up to see their kids, the faculty and everyone in general. It’s a great idea. I’m excited I’m protected.”

“It’s kind of a hassle, but it’s especially hard if you buy OU gear that you have to find somewhere to put all your items,” said a fan.

Game day in Norman is right around the corner and fans are out buying their clear bags they’ll have to have to get into all athletic events.

“They’re really popular and they’re actually kind of stylish and trendy,” said a fan.

Most fans say they will feel safer at the games, but wish they could bring in bigger bags than what’s allowed.

“They’re small or I can bring my gallon-sized plastic bag, which I don’t think I’ll do, but usually you have more things than that to bring into the stadium, so that’s a little difficult,” said a fan.

Mike Houck, the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications says each person is limited to one bag and the clear tote bags can be no larger than 12 by 6 inches.

You can also bring a one gallon plastic freezer bag or a non-transparent clutch purse no larger than 4 and a half by 6 and a half inches.

“Safety is a paramount importance to us and for our fans,” said Houck. “Actually, these policies are becoming standard across the country. Anyone who’s been to a Thunder game the past few years has walked through a metal detector, NFL teams went to the clear bag policy 5 years ago.”

He hopes the new policies help people feel safer and can enjoy the games more.

“Boomer Sooner,” said a fan. “If that’s what it takes to go to a football game then embrace it and go to the game.”

Houck says they’re also opening the gates two hours early for football games to make sure everyone is in before game time.