Norman police: Missing, endangered teen found safe in Arkansas; Father taken into custody

UPDATE: Calaway Brewer was found safe in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. His father was taken into custody.

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teenager who is believed to be with his biological father.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Calaway Brewer, who is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs 140 pounds.

Officials believe he is with his biological father, Clint Allen Brewer, who is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6’0″ and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Clint has an outstanding felony warrant for domestic abuse by strangulation and a petition for an emergency order of protection that has not been served. He also has been issued a concealed carry permit and is known to carry a small caliber handgun.

Calaway was a witness in the recent domestic abuse by strangulation case, and has not had any contact with family members since last weekend, police say.

It is unclear if Calaway is traveling with his father by his own free will. The Norman Police Department and his family are concerned for his safety and consider him to be missing and endangered.

Clint is believed to be driving a 2015 white GMC Sierra extended cab pick-up truck with an unknown Oklahoma license plate. The truck should have white decals with a company logo for Brewer and Associates or Brewer Construction on both rear windows.

Anyone with information should call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444, Detective Ray Goins at 405-366-5237, or Detective Kellee Robertson 405-366-5261 immediately.