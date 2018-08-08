× Officials: Storms brought down 10 power lines in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Okla. – Strong storms caused several people in the Piedmont area to wake up without electricity.

Officials with the Piedmont Police Department tell News 4 that as storms moved through central Oklahoma on Wednesday morning, the storms knocked down 10 power lines throughout the city.

Initially, crews estimated that about 3,000 Piedmont residents were without power.

In all, OG&E reports that about 2,700 residents in Oklahoma City, Yukon and Moore were without power on Wednesday morning.