Oklahoma City man indicted for producing, receiving child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been indicted on charges related to child pornography following an investigation last month.

Authorities began investigating after finding an email address that was sharing sexually explicit photographs of children. Investigators were able to track the email address to the home of 30-year-old Richard Spillane, who was quickly taken into custody.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury indicted Spillane on two charges of producing child pornography and four charges of knowingly receiving child pornography.

According to the indictment, Spillane took photographs of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. It also alleges that he received images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

If convicted of the charges, Spillane faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison on each of the two production counts, as well as a minimum of five years in prison on each of the other counts.