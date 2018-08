× Man taken into custody after allegedly firing gun outside home in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man allegedly fire gunshots outside of a home on the city’s southwest side.

Several agencies responded to the home at around 4 p.m. Wednesday near S.W. 86th and Brookline.

When police arrived to the scene, they heard gunshots coming from outside of the home.

A man was taken into custody after he voluntarily surrendered without a weapon.