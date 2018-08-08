Oklahoma City police searching for man wanted for allegedly shooting his neighbor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man they say shot his neighbor several times after an argument in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials are now on the hunt for 36-year-old Louis Ruiz.

Ruiz and another man, his neighbor, allegedly got into an argument Monday night. That’s when police say Ruiz pulled a gun out and shot the man five times in the arm and chest.

The victim’s pregnant fiance drove him to the hospital.

“Officers responded to Southwest Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim who had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle,” said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police talked to the victim’s fiance and went back to the scene of the alleged crime – a home near S.W. 39th and McKinley.

“When officers first arrived, they had to treat the scene as if there was somebody still inside that house, potentially a shooter,” said Morgan.

Police report they found shell casings and rounds on the ground. They immediately set up a perimeter around the home, thinking the shooter might still be inside.

But after a four-hour standoff, neighbors told officials multiple cars had left the house just minutes before police arrived.

“They did not know if the suspect was still inside the home, but credible information led them to believe that there was no longer a suspect inside the home,” Morgan told News 4.

Oklahoma City police are now searching for Ruiz who is facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

“The suspect has been identified and a warrant has been issued for Louis Ruiz. As of now, he is not yet in custody. Officers are trying to look for him, but if anyone has any information, please let us know,” said Morgan.

As for the victim, he is still in the hospital recovering.

“The victim is currently in stable condition,” said Morgan. “It appears he has suffered gunshot wounds, but non-life threatening injuries, fortunately.”