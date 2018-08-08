× Oklahoma City ranked one of the ‘Most Under-the-Radar Cities in America’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than two months after an Oklahoma town was named one of the most beautiful towns in America, another major city in Oklahoma is in the spotlight.

Recently, Expedia ranked Oklahoma City as one of the ‘Most Under-the-Radar Cities in America.’

Researchers say they decided to take a close look at cities that most travelers don’t immediately think of when planning trips. However, they say each of the cities has something perfect for specific travelers.

Cary, North Carolina- Cyclists Bisbee, Arizona – Free thinkers Rochester, Minnesota – Lovers of all seasons Walla Walla, Washington – Wine lovers Fort Meyers, Florida – Families Corpus Christi, Texas- Water babies Boise, Idaho – Eclectic travelers Dallas, Texas – Musically minded Sioux Falls, South Dakota – Seekers of wide-open spaces Madison, Wisconsin – Foodies Natchitoches, Louisiana – Couples Worcester, Massachusetts – History buffs Detroit, Michigan – Friends of the environment Albuquerque, New Mexico – Scenery sightseers Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Extended vacationers.

Researchers say the capital of the Sooner State is perfect for extended vacationers due to its numerous galleries, museums and memorials.

The site pointed out the Bricktown Water Taxi, RIVERSPORT Rapids and Tucker’s Onion Burgers as must-see spots.