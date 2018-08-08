Oklahoma man arrested following child sex abuse investigation

SPERRY, Okla. – A 59-year-old Oklahoma man is behind bars following an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse.

Investigators say they began looking into 59-year-old John Orcutt after a female victim reported that he had raped her.

During the investigation, authorities say they found several other alleged victims.

Officials told FOX 23 that the sexual abuse occurred less than a year ago, and the victims range in age from 4-years-old to 8-years-old.

Orcutt was arrested on four complaints of child sexual abuse.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.