Oklahoma man dies from his injuries following vehicle crash 

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man died from his injuries after crashing his vehicle last month in Bryan County.

It happened July 28 near Bokchito, Oklahoma, just before 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 22.

Officials say 40-year-old Jeremy Howell, of Bokchito, was traveling northbound on the highway at a “high rate of speed” and departed the roadway to the right, overturning approximately 4 times. He was pinned for approximately 30 minutes and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life.

He was taken to the hospital that night in critical condition, however, officials say he died from his injuries on August 4.

The cause of the collision was due to speeding. Officials say he was wearing his seat belt.