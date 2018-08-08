Oklahoma man shot during failed carjacking attempt

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being shot during a failed carjacking attempt.

According to KJRH, the victim told police that he was near Owen Park in Tulsa on Tuesday night when a man walked up to his car.

The alleged suspect demanded the victim’s vehicle, but the victim refused to give up his car.

At that point, investigators say the suspect pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the victim. One of those shots hit the victim in the shoulder, while the other bullet hit his car.

“We located our victim that received one gunshot wound to the upper right shoulder where the bullet exited out of his abdomen,” Capt. Mike Williams, with the Tulsa Police Department, said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition. So far, no arrests have been made.