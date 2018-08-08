× Oklahoma student proficiency rates remain low

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma test results show student proficiency rates are down slightly in almost every grade and subject in the second year of higher academic standards.

The Tulsa World reports the 2018 Oklahoma School Testing Program results found student proficiency on the seventh-grade math test was the only unchanged rate.

Third-grade proficiency in English and language arts dropped from 39 percent last year to 33 percent this year.

Seventh-grade proficiency in English and language arts dropped from 34 percent to 28 percent.

Sixth-grade math proficiency fell seven points to 28 percent.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the state is focused on measuring student growth year over year instead of proficiency rates from a single test.

New standards and tests were implemented in the 2016-17 school year after Oklahoma dropped Comon Core standards.